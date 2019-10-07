Berlin - Hundreds of climate change protesters were detained by police in major cities around the world on Monday, which activist group Extinction Rebellion said was the first day of a two-week-long campaign.
Many of the protests targeted major road junctions near government offices, in disruption that was tolerated to varying degrees by police in different countries.
In London, police had already taken action against Extinction Rebellion, often referred to as XR, even before Monday's protests began. Ten people were arrested and equipment was seized from a warehouse used by the group on the weekend.
Metropolitan police arrested 135 people in various parts of the capital on Monday as thousands of activists blocked several main roads and at least one bridge.
"People are rebelling in these numbers because they realize the time to address this is right now, not in 2050, or even 2025," Extinction Rebellion UK tweeted, referring to "net zero" climate emissions pledges by some governments.