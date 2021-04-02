LOOK: Man rams barricade at US Capitol, killing cop before being shot dead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Peter Hermann, Aaron C. Davis and Matt Zapotosky Washington - One Capitol police officer was killed and another injured Friday when a vehicle rammed into them near the US Capitol, the department's chief said at a news conference. Chief Yogananda Pittman said a person left the vehicle with a knife and started lunging. She said police opened fire, killing the suspect. It was not immediately clear how the officer was fatally injured. The incident that occurred about 1 p.m. comes less than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two police officers who had been at the riot later died by suicide.

It also comes two weeks after law enforcement authorities removed an outer perimeter fence, opening Independence and Constitution avenues to traffic. An inner-perimeter fence remains around the complex.

On Friday, all buildings on the US Capitol complex were put on lockdown. Officials said Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the incident and is monitoring the investigation.

The FBI said in a statement that its Washington field office is responding and providing support to Capitol Police.

The blocks near the Capitol building were once again filled with law enforcement as the area was secured. Just before 2 p.m., two dozen National Guard troops formed a line across Independence Avenue, wearing helmets and body armour and carrying plastic shields.

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the US Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire. Picture: Erin Scott/Reuters

Vehicles and pedestrians were blocked from going east on Constitution Avenue NE by barricades and armed National Guard members, along with D.C. police patrol cars.

The US Capitol Police said on Twitter that the incident occurred at an access point along Constitution Avenue.

Police stand next to a blue car which was rammed into a police barricade outside the US Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire. Picture: Al Drago/Reuters

When the incident occurred, police alerted staff members: "Due to an external security threat located All US Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time," the alert read. "You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."