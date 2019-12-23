In this photo provided by the Virginia State Police, emergency personnel work the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County. Picture: Virginia State Police via AP

Washington - Heavy fog and ice on a major interstate highway in the eastern US state of Virginia caused a massive multi-vehicle crash involving at least 63 vehicles on Sunday, leading to some three dozen injuries. There were no fatalities reported, but several of those injured were in serious condition, state police said. Some 35 people were taken to hospitals in the area for medical treatment.

Local station WABC-TV reported that two people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Cars crashed into one another, crushing the front and back ends of many vehicles and causing some to be partially lifted off the ground.

A person climbs over crashed cars at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County. Picture: Ivan Levy via AP

Rescue workers had to climb on the roofs of the cars to reach people in need.

Investigations were under way by local authorities. Efforts to clear the highway were ongoing more than six hours after the crash occurred.

Drivers stand at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County. Picture: Ivan Levy via AP

Police said weather conditions were favorable for ice and visibility was low at the time of the pile-up.

The incident took place near Williamsburg, east of the state capital Richmond.

Drivers remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County. Picture: Ivan Levy via AP

This weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, as people hit the roads for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

dpa