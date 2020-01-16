Sydney - Taylor, a 4-year-old English springer spaniel, has been among the hard-working rescuers during Australia's bushfire crisis.
When told: "Koala, Find!", Taylor ventures out into burnt-out bushland, finding injured marsupials by sniffing out the scent of their fur or their faeces, also known as scat. Each time she finds a koala, she is rewarded with a tennis ball or culinary treat.
The fires have killed 29 people and razed bushland across an area the size of Bulgaria.
Australia's koala population has also been severely affected. In New South Wales state alone, officials estimate 30% of koala habitat - eucalpyt woodlands, which they use for both food and shelter - may have been lost.