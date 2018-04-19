Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, prior to the public visitation. (Richard Carson/Pool via AP)
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, prior to the public visitation. (Richard Carson/Pool via AP)
The program for services is seen as former first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, prior to the public visitation. (Richard Carson/Pool via AP)
The program for services is seen as former first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, prior to the public visitation. (Richard Carson/Pool via AP)
FILE - In this April 18, 2009, file photo, Barbara Bush lets out a laugh alongside former President George H.W. Bush, right, as they attend a baseball game in Houston. Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She was 92. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this April 18, 2009, file photo, Barbara Bush lets out a laugh alongside former President George H.W. Bush, right, as they attend a baseball game in Houston. Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She was 92. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 1989, file photo, first lady Barbara Bush reads to a group of day care students at the Library of Congress in Washington celebrating "1989-Year of the Young Reader." In March 1989, JUST weeks after moving into the White House, Mrs. Bush founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. It has since raised more than $110 million to create or support literacy programs for men, women and children nationwide. She remained active with the group until mere months before her death Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at age 92. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 1989, file photo, first lady Barbara Bush reads to a group of day care students at the Library of Congress in Washington celebrating "1989-Year of the Young Reader." In March 1989, JUST weeks after moving into the White House, Mrs. Bush founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. It has since raised more than $110 million to create or support literacy programs for men, women and children nationwide. She remained active with the group until mere months before her death Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at age 92. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)
Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Deborah Blanton of Houston, signs a board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016, file photo, Barbara Bush, right, jokes with her son Republican presidential candidate, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, while introducing him at a town hall meeting at West Running Brook Middle School in Derry, N.H. Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She was 92.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016, file photo, Barbara Bush, right, jokes with her son Republican presidential candidate, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, while introducing him at a town hall meeting at West Running Brook Middle School in Derry, N.H. Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She was 92.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )
Words of thanks cover a poster board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Words of thanks cover a poster board honoring former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE - In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She was 92. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
FILE - In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She was 92. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, prior to the public visitation. (Richard Carson/Pool via AP)
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, prior to the public visitation. (Richard Carson/Pool via AP)

HOUSTON - A spray of flowers covered the closed silver casket of former first lady Barbara Bush in the sanctuary of the Houston church as mourners waited Friday to pay their final respects.

People were waiting in line hours early for security screening before boarding shuttle buses to attend a public viewing at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, regularly attended services.

Many women wore blue, Barbara Bush's favorite color, and pearls, her go-to neckwear jewelry.

Lucy Orlando was one of the more than 100 people in line 90 minutes before bus service began, travelling from Weston, Florida, to pay her respects. Originally from Haiti, the 74-year-old Orlando said has admired Barbara Bush for many years, including her work in promoting literacy.

"She was a very sweet lady and she loves people," said Orlando, who was carrying a gray suitcase containing framed photos of the couple and members of their family, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

Social worker Varney Johnson, of Houston, said he came also to honor the former first lady's work in supporting literacy efforts.

"This woman dedicated her life to educating children," said the 49-year-old Johnson, who is originally from Liberia.

He said he also wanted to thank her son, George W. Bush, for work during his presidency to help his home country.

A hearse containing the former first lady's casket arrived before daybreak at the Houston church, which is the nation's largest Episcopal church. Her body was to be in repose from noon until midnight.

An invitation-only funeral is set for Saturday. She will be buried later in the day behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.

Associated Press