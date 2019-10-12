New Orleans — A Hard Rock Hotel under construction at the edge of New Orleans' historic French Quarter collapsed Saturday morning, leaving at least one person dead and three unaccounted for, authorities said.
City officials and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed the death.
The building was under construction at the corner of Rampart Street and Canal Street, a broad boulevard just outside the Quarter, lined with restaurants hotels and retailers. Canal, which carries six lanes of traffic divided by a wide median where streetcars roll, separates the Quarter from the city's main business district.
A video on social media was taken by someone aboard one of the city's famous streetcars as it approached the site while the building was collapsing.