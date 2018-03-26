Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia. Picture: Andrey Chepakin/AP

Bucharest, Romania - Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.

Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.

The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia's Sochi region, farther east in Georgia's Adzharia region and at Romania's Danube port of Galati.

African dust picked up from a storm over Eastern Europe caused an orange-tinted snow to fall in #Russia, #Ukraine, #Romania, and other neighboring nations. pic.twitter.com/NO9xmVUE2Q — Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 26, 2018

Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain.

Remarkable orange-tinted snow covers the ground of a ski resort in Sochi, Russia, looking more like a Martian landscape than the home of the 2014 Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/dv6QnVGzMu — TVW News (@tvwnewsindia) March 26, 2018









Sahara or Siberia? Orange snow has been reported in eastern Europe and Russia. Saharan storms brought sand and dust across the Mediterranean, which mixed with the snow. This also turned skies an eerie shade of red across Cyprus pic.twitter.com/9LRrQCyC4S — Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2018









Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia. Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn orange, transforming regions of in Eastern Europe. Picture: Andrey Chepakin/AP

Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday. She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.

