LONDON - Twenty-five people were injured when a ship came off its holding and tipped on its side in a dry dock in Leith, Scotland on Wednesday, the Scottish Ambulance Service said. Fifteen patients were taken to hospital and a further 10 were treated at the scene, after the emergency service dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other units.

Edinburgh Police said the ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock, near Edinburgh. Pictures posted on Twitter showed a ship propped up against the wall of a dry dock.

A local councillor posting on the social media site said strong winds had caused the incident. Scottish medical authorities at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, which received 11 patients, urged people not to attend its accident and emergency department as it would be busy dealing with the victims of the incident.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other specialist responders had earlier attended the scene after the accident took place at about 0830 GMT. A view of a toppled ship, the Petrel (in the background), at Imperial dock in Leith, Eindburgh, Scotland, Britain March 22,2023, in this picture obtained from social media. Twitter/@_HausOfVictor/via REUTERS. Images broadcast showed the research vessel, the Petrel – which was reportedly bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen – listing at a 45-degree angle in strong winds.

A source told The Sun newspaper that two people had been reported missing at the Imperial Dock, but there was no official confirmation. The incident, which began at around 8.30am local time, prompted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to mobilise four trucks and other equipment, a spokesperson said. Police Scotland confirmed its officers were also in attendance, and the coastguard agency said teams from three stations were assisting at the "major incident" at the dry dock.