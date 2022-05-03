LOOK: The patient is still alive! Elderly Chinese patient loaded into body bag while alive

Chinese district authorities have fired four officials after an elderly patient from a Shanghai care home was believed to be dead and loaded into a hearse BBC World reported on Tuesday. On Sunday, online videos emerged showing two people who appear to be mortuary workers placing the body bag into a vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisment

The workers are later seen opening the bag, and one can be heard saying the patient is still alive, BBC reports. At one point, one of the men unzips the yellow body bag to discover a man in his 70s believed to have died from Covid-19 was, in fact, alive Beijing Bureau Chief for NBC News, Eunice Yoon, shared the news on social media on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“‘He’s alive!’,” she wrote. “A morgue worker explains while taking an elderly man mistaken for dead in a body bag back to a nursing facility in Shanghai. “The video shocked China as a sign of how overwhelmed the medical care system has become amid the country’s widening Covid-19 crisis.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon, was filmed by onlookers and footage quickly spread online, sparking a furious backlash in the city which has been under a gruelling lockdown for five weeks, according to the Guardian. A care centre for elderly patients which sent the man off to the mortuary has reportedly apologised for the incident which comes as global attention turns to the way China approaches its zero-covid strategy, writes news.com.au. IOL