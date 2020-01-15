Manila - Two people have died from heart attack while fleeing from an erupting volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila, which has displaced more than 82 000 people, officials said on Wednesday.
Taal Volcano in Batangas province, which is 66 kilometres south of Manila and located in the middle of a lake of the same name, started sporadically expelling ash on Sunday.
The victims were a 65-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man from the towns of Talisay and Taal in Batangas, the provincial disaster risk reduction office said.
The woman suffered cardiac arrest on Monday, while the man died on Tuesday, the office added.
Police earlier said that a truck driver died on Monday in nearby Laguna province when he lost control of his vehicle due to lack of visibility caused by heavy ash fall from Taal Volcano's eruption.