LOOK: Zelensky says Russian strikes 'won't be able to break' Ukrainians

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had launched a barrage of drone and missile attack across his country but that the attacks would not "break" Ukrainians.
"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us," he said.
He confirmed a residential building in Kyiv had been hit, after the mayor of the capital said two people had been trapped under the rubble.
Ukraine officials added on Monday that the capital had been struck four times in an early morning Russian attack with Iranian drones that damaged a residential building and targeted the central train station.
"As of 9:00 am (0600 GMT) four strikes have been recorded in Kyiv. A residential building in the Shevchenko district was hit. Information about the victims is being clarified," military officials in the capital said.
The head of the national railways confirmed earlier attacks "near" the capital's central rail hub.
These strikes had been described as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives.
Photos captured by an AFP photographer showed the drones swooping low across the skies of Kyiv as police officers fired at them from the ground. Other images showed smoke rising from explosions across the city.
Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv shortly before the first explosion at around 6:35 am (0335 GMT), followed by sirens across most of the country.