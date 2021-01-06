Louisville police fire two more officers implicated in Breonna Taylor shooting

DURBAN - Detective Myles Cosgrove, the man experts believe fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor in 2020, has been fired.

Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes are the second and third policemen dismissed from the police force following the shooting.

According to the New York Daily News, a third cop, Detective Brett Hankinson, was dismissed in June and is the only policeman facing charges over the shooting.

Last week, interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, sent pre-termination letters to the officers mapping out reasons for her decision. Gentry has also disciplined four other officers implicated in the 2020 raid.

The report stated that Jaynes was not at the scene but according to Gentry, he had gone against department procedures for search warrant preparation and truthfulness. He is accused of lying about how he obtained some of the information cited in the warrant.