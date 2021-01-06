Louisville police fire two more officers implicated in Breonna Taylor shooting
DURBAN - Detective Myles Cosgrove, the man experts believe fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor in 2020, has been fired.
Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes are the second and third policemen dismissed from the police force following the shooting.
According to the New York Daily News, a third cop, Detective Brett Hankinson, was dismissed in June and is the only policeman facing charges over the shooting.
Last week, interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, sent pre-termination letters to the officers mapping out reasons for her decision. Gentry has also disciplined four other officers implicated in the 2020 raid.
The report stated that Jaynes was not at the scene but according to Gentry, he had gone against department procedures for search warrant preparation and truthfulness. He is accused of lying about how he obtained some of the information cited in the warrant.
Taylor's name became a major rallying cry during the Black Lives Matter protests that rocked the US over the summer, as people demanded justice for her and many other Black Americans who died at the hands of police.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room aide, was shot six times after police forced their way into her apartment as she slept with her boyfriend on March 13.
Police said the boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once at them, giving them cause to fire back, killing Taylor but not hitting Walker.
IOL