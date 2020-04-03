'Lovely Day' hitmaker Bill Withers dead at 81

According to reports Withers died on Monday, March 30.







The singer-songwriter, whose full name is William Harrison Withers Jr, is a three-time Grammy Award winner who stopped recording in the mid 1980s, but whose hits are still tremendously popular today. He was inducted into the rock 'n roll Hall of Fame in 2015.





Withers is survived by his wife Marcia and children Todd and Kori.





Tributes started pouring in on social media immediately for the man whose unforgettable voice has left an indelible mark on the lives of millions of people worldwide.





Today we lost one of the best! Bill Withers just passed away at age 81. He was an extraordinary talent, with a soulful voice like no other.



Ain't no sunshine today. Rest In Power, King! 💔 pic.twitter.com/fTTv5DjGFn — The Tylt (@TheTylt) April 3, 2020

Ain't no lovely day when we don't get to lean on your songs anymore.

RIP Bill Withers pic.twitter.com/9eNZizLvW3 — Mert Duğral (@DugralMert) April 3, 2020



RIP Bill Withers. The Overstreet family will forever remain huge lovers of your brilliance.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uzxwvpsX5H — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) April 3, 2020





What an awful day today without Bill Withers on Earth with us. I listened to Lean On Me a lot in January when my grandmother died. So many wonderful songs for all moments of life pic.twitter.com/p2xPxc27bK — Annabelle A. Demailly (@AADemailly) April 3, 2020

My heart is demolished . 💔💔💔

I loved Bill Withers like a father.

I promised Bill last time we spoke I would always look out for his son Todd-who has autism.🙏🏽



My deepest heartfelt condolences to his beautiful wife Marcia, Kori and of course Todd.



I HATE 2020. I swear 😞 pic.twitter.com/VKdH1Ou011 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) April 3, 2020

