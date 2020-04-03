'Lovely Day' hitmaker Bill Withers dead at 81
Today we lost one of the best! Bill Withers just passed away at age 81. He was an extraordinary talent, with a soulful voice like no other.— The Tylt (@TheTylt) April 3, 2020
Ain't no sunshine today. Rest In Power, King! 💔 pic.twitter.com/fTTv5DjGFn
Ain't no lovely day when we don't get to lean on your songs anymore.— Mert Duğral (@DugralMert) April 3, 2020
RIP Bill Withers pic.twitter.com/9eNZizLvW3
RIP Bill Withers. The Overstreet family will forever remain huge lovers of your brilliance.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uzxwvpsX5H— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) April 3, 2020
What an awful day today without Bill Withers on Earth with us. I listened to Lean On Me a lot in January when my grandmother died. So many wonderful songs for all moments of life pic.twitter.com/p2xPxc27bK— Annabelle A. Demailly (@AADemailly) April 3, 2020
My heart is demolished . 💔💔💔— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) April 3, 2020
I loved Bill Withers like a father.
I promised Bill last time we spoke I would always look out for his son Todd-who has autism.🙏🏽
My deepest heartfelt condolences to his beautiful wife Marcia, Kori and of course Todd.
I HATE 2020. I swear 😞 pic.twitter.com/VKdH1Ou011
If any of you need to know how a good ordinary person deals with fame and fortune, watch this https://t.co/CBWtxmQKJt— Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) April 3, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful Bill