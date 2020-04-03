NewsWorld
Singer-songwriter Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills. Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time died in Los Angeles from heart complications on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 81. Picture: Reed Saxon/AP
'Lovely Day' hitmaker Bill Withers dead at 81

New York - Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at age 81 from heart complications, Rolling Stone magazine reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family. 
According to reports Withers died on Monday, March 30.

The singer-songwriter, whose full name is William Harrison Withers Jr, is a three-time Grammy Award winner who stopped recording in the mid 1980s, but whose hits are still tremendously popular today.  He was inducted into the rock 'n roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Withers is survived by his wife Marcia and children Todd and Kori.

Tributes started pouring in on social media immediately for the man whose unforgettable voice has left an indelible mark on the lives of millions of people worldwide.


