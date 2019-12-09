File picture: Pixabay

The mafia have relaxed their rules on homosexuality, a top Italian prosecutor has revealed. Previously even rumours of being gay were punishable by death, but now the son of a mob chief is living as a drag queen called Lady Godiva.

Anti-mafia investigator Nicola Gratteri said: "It undermines their image of themselves as tough, virile guys. But the mafia have evolved along with society.

"Gays can be accepted now, even as foot soldiers, so long as they don’t parade it in public."

Mr Gratteri, 61, told The Sunday Times he has seen ‘passionate’ letters between a crime boss and a young lieutenant.