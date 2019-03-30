Athens - There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted central Greece on Saturday, authorities said.

The tremor struck at 1046 GMT. Its epicentre was 8 kilometres south-west of the town of Galaxidi, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. The area has been shaken by quakes in the past. A Reuters witness felt the quake faintly in the capital Athens, 129 km to the west.