Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning sounded
TOKYO - A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the waters off the coast of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi on Saturday, and a tsunami warning was issued.
According to the country's meteorological service, the quakes were registered at 6.09 p.m. local time (09:09 GMT) and were about 37 miles (almost 60 kilometers) deep underwater. The resulting tsunami waves could be up to three feet (one meter) high.
The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported, with chandeliers swinging indoors and lampposts swaying out in the streets.
The government promptly responded by setting up a crisis center, as reported by the Kyodo news agency.
The Japan Atomic Power Company, in turn, said there were no disruptions in the operation of the Tokai Nuclear Power Plant.
Sputnik