Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning sounded

TOKYO - A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the waters off the coast of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi on Saturday, and a tsunami warning was issued.

According to the country's meteorological service, the quakes were registered at 6.09 p.m. local time (09:09 GMT) and were about 37 miles (almost 60 kilometers) deep underwater. The resulting tsunami waves could be up to three feet (one meter) high.

The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported, with chandeliers swinging indoors and lampposts swaying out in the streets.

The government promptly responded by setting up a crisis center, as reported by the Kyodo news agency.

The Japan Atomic Power Company, in turn, said there were no disruptions in the operation of the Tokai Nuclear Power Plant.