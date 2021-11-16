Malala Yousafzai: Women make more compromises than men in marriage

CAPE TOWN – Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai opened up and admitted she had concerns about marriage after tying the knot last week with Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board. According to the BBC where Malala appeared on the Andrew Marr show, the 24-year-old women’s rights activist said her concerns were true for many girls around the world who have seen reports about child marriage, forced marriage and divorce.

“I was not against marriage,” Malala said. “There is an imbalance as girls and women make more compromises than men and how alot of these customs are influenced by patriarchy and misogyny,” she said. Malala said that you have to question the systems that you are living in and you have to question the status quo, at the same time, she admits she is lucky to have found a person who understands her values.

On the day of her marriage, she shared photos of her wedding day on social media and said "We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead". Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021 Meanwhile, Malik responded in a post of his own which said he "found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner". In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together.



Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021 Malala who now resides in Birmingham, England, was shot by the Taliban back in 2012 in Pakistan. She's now an advocate for girls education and has voiced her opinions on women's rights in Afghanistan and the education for young Afghan girls.