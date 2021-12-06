Malaria makes comeback amid pandemic disruption – WHO

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed the global campaign against malaria, increasing deaths from the mosquito-borne disease for the first time in three years. The number of malaria cases and deaths in 2020 were at least 40% higher than the Word Health Organisation's targets, according to the agency, which said its 2030 goals are now at risk.

"While African countries rallied to the challenge and averted the worst predictions of fallout from Covid-19, the pandemic's knock-on effect still translates to thousands of lives lost to malaria," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa, said in a statement. "African governments and their partners need to intensify their efforts so that we do not lose even more ground to this preventable disease." It's a blow for sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for 95% of malaria cases globally. The disease kills about 400 000 people a year, most of them children under the age of five.