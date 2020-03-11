Malawian students living in Wuhan set to get additional financial aid
Cape Town - Malawian students affected by the lockdown in Wuhan, China, would be given additional financial aid, according to a statement released on the country’s official government Facebook page.
Malawi’s Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said the government would provide support in the form of an additional stipend to all Malawian students affected by the lockdown in Wuhan city, China, which was where the first outbreak of the Covid-19 started.
“Government will not be evacuating the affected students because the situation has improved for the better and the incident rate is gradually going down.
"The government will put in place measures for the provision of psycho-social support to those in self-isolation, as well as institutional quarantine centres, to circumvent the incidence of stigma arising from misinformation on the virus,” Mhango said.
Malawi24 said 56 Malawian students are living in the epicentre of the Covid-19.
According to the publication, in February the students appealed to their government to repatriate them because they did not have supplies including masks, food and water. The students told the government prices for products had tripled.
“There is panic among us as we don’t know how long we are going to survive. We are also increasingly running out of foodstuffs,” Malawi24 quoted the president of the Association of Malawians in the city Bright Chipao, as saying.
Covid-19 has spread to more than a hundred countries with more than 105 000 cases of the virus confirmed. The death toll is at over 3,500 across the world.
African News Agency (ANA)