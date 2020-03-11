Malawian students living in Wuhan set to get additional financial aid

Cape Town - Malawian students affected by the lockdown in Wuhan, China, would be given additional financial aid, according to a statement released on the country’s official government Facebook page.

Malawi’s Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said the government would provide support in the form of an additional stipend to all Malawian students affected by the lockdown in Wuhan city, China, which was where the first outbreak of the Covid-19 started.

“Government will not be evacuating the affected students because the situation has improved for the better and the incident rate is gradually going down.

"The government will put in place measures for the provision of psycho-social support to those in self-isolation, as well as institutional quarantine centres, to circumvent the incidence of stigma arising from misinformation on the virus,” Mhango said.

Malawi24 said 56 Malawian students are living in the epicentre of the Covid-19.