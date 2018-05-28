Paris - The young Malian migrant who saved a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor Paris balcony after scaling the facade with his bare hands will be made a French citizen, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

Mamoudou Gassama, who met with Macron on Monday at the presidential Elysee Palace after a video of his rescue went viral on social media, will also be offered a place in the fire brigade, the president added.

The 22-year-old migrant from Mali is being honoured by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.

Gassama quickly scaled a building in Paris' northern 18th district on Saturday, climbing from balcony to balcony until reaching the fourth floor, to grab the child clinging for life and whisk it to safety.

WATCH: 'Spiderman' scales four storeys to save child on a ledge

The French media reported that the father of the small child was detained for alleged parental neglect.

Gassama's efforts went viral on social media, and he also got accolades from Paris' mayor. Gassama said later "thank God" that he saved the child.