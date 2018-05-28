Dusseldorf - The roof of a university building collapsed after a severe storm swept across southern Germany, but no one was injured in the incident, the University of Wuppertal said on its website late Tuesday.

As much as 50 square metres of the roof collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain. The entire basement and parts of the ground floor have been flooded, the university said.

Lambert T Koch, the dean of the university, said the cost of the damage would be "significant," but did not give further details.

A police spokesman said that the roof of a petrol station in central Wuppertal had also collapsed, damaging all 14 cars that were underneath it at the time.

One person managed to leave his car before the roof collapsed, but sustained minor injuries, the spokesman said.

A mall in the city has also been flooded, he added.

