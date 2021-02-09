Man accused of trying to kill boss by mixing Covid-19 infected saliva in his drink
Turkey - A car dealership employee has been charged with attempted murder and threatening behaviour for allegedly trying to kill his boss by mixing his drink with Covid-19 infected saliva.
Ibrahim Unverdi, from Adana in south-east Turkey, said tht before the incident he had complete trust in the employee who had worked for him for about three years, according to Timesnownews.com.
Unverdi said it was one of his other employees who raised the alarm and warned him about the drink spiked with Covid-19 infected saliva before he could consume it.
Unverdi claimed that the employee had stolen money from him.
On the day in question, he said, he asked the employee to put money from a car sale into the safe in his office.
"He even had the key to my safe, I completely trusted him. Later, I called him multiple times and could not reach him. He answered the next day. He said that he needed the money and stole it because he owed it to a loan shark,“ LADbible quoted Urvendi as saying.
Urvendi claimed that the suspect bought the saliva for about 500 Turkish lira.
He said that the plan backfired and he did not get sick because “God is always with the good”.
IOL