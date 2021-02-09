Man accused of trying to kill boss by mixing Covid-19 infected saliva in his drink

Turkey - A car dealership employee has been charged with attempted murder and threatening behaviour for allegedly trying to kill his boss by mixing his drink with Covid-19 infected saliva.

Ibrahim Unverdi, from Adana in south-east Turkey, said tht before the incident he had complete trust in the employee who had worked for him for about three years, according to Timesnownews.com.

Unverdi said it was one of his other employees who raised the alarm and warned him about the drink spiked with Covid-19 infected saliva before he could consume it.

Unverdi claimed that the employee had stolen money from him.

On the day in question, he said, he asked the employee to put money from a car sale into the safe in his office.