Man arrested after box with severed head in it is thrown out of window

Marseille, France - French police were holding a man under arrest on Tuesday after discovering a severed head in a box that had been thrown out of a window in the centre of the southern port city of Toulon.

Local police said there appeared to be no indication of a terror motive, with France still on edge after the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, by an Islamist extremist in October.

Passers-by alerted police Monday afternoon when they saw a box fall from a window of a building in the city centre, a police spokesman told AFP.

Shortly after police arrived, a man appeared at the window of the apartment, his hands covered in blood. The man, who was not armed, was then arrested after officers broke down the door.

According to a police source, who asked not to be identified by name, the head could belong to one of the two homeless people who had stayed the night in the apartment.