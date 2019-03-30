Picture: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

London - British police arrested a man for blocking the railway line on Saturday after Eurostar, which runs trains between London, Paris and Brussels, had to suspend all trains in and out of Britain for several hours. Eurostar said services would be able to restart following the arrest, but recommended that passengers who could change their travel plans should do so. Long queues were visible at London's StPancras station.

Local media showed pictures of a man on the roof of the station carrying an English flag.

The man was held for trespass and obstruction having spent the night on the roof of the station, British Transport Police said.

We have suspended all services to and from London St Pancras until 09:45 this morning, due to a trespasser on the tracks. We strongly recommend you not travel this morning and please cancel your journey or exchange ticket free of charge here https://t.co/heMbJBb0kr. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) March 30, 2019

Photo of the trespasser at #stpancras waving English flag. #EuroStar trains are all cancelled pic.twitter.com/r9IBazZn4E — Andrea Genovese (@afgenovese500) March 30, 2019

Reuters