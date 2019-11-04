District councilor Andrew Chiu receives medical treatment in Hong Kong. Picture: Elson Li/HK01 via AP

Hong Kong - At least five people were injured on Sunday evening in a knife attack outside a mall in Taikoo, a district on eastern Hong Kong island, amid further pro-democracy rallies in the troubled city. Photos and videos of the scene from local media show that the district councillor of Taikoo West district, Andrew Chiu, had part of his ear bitten off by a knife-wielding man at the Cityplaza mall. Witnesses said the attacker was speaking in Mandarin Chinese.

The man was beaten up and subdued by bystanders. Riot police and paramedics later arrived at the mall, and the injured were taken to hospital.

Riot police had stormed the mall earlier in the day during a pro-democracy rally, but had left by the time of the knife attack.

There were pro-democracy rallies throughout the day in several shopping malls across Hong Kong, where many fear the city's special status is being undermined by greater control from Beijing.