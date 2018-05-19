Police say that Roger Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Bessemer City, N.C., leaving his 26-year-old daughter and one other person dead and several others injured. Self was immediately arrested. Jail records show he’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Picture: Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP

Bessemer City — Families were eating a relaxed weekend lunch at the Surf and Turf Lodge when suddenly there was a loud boom and the splintering crash of a vehicle plowing into the restaurant.

Police say a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into the steak and seafood eatery shortly after midday Sunday in Bessemer City, leaving his 26-year-old daughter and his daughter-in-law dead and injuring his son, wife and granddaughter.

This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows a scene where a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd. Picture: Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP





The vehicle's driver, Roger Self, was immediately arrested. Jail records show he's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows an aerial view of the scene where a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd. Picture: Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP





Authorities say the preliminary evidence indicates he purposely drove all the way into the restaurant.

Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who identified himself as a busboy at the restaurant, told WSOC-TV he saw the crash and heard a "loud boom."

