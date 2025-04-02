Man pulled alive from rubble of a Myanmar hotel five days after the earthquake

A man was pulled alive from the rubble of a Myanmar hotel on Wednesday, officials said, five days after a devastating earthquake hit the country, killing more than 2,700 people. The 26-year-old was freed by a joint team of Myanmar and Turkish rescuers from the ruins of the building in the capital Naypyidaw the fire service and the country's ruling junta said.

Days after the shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, many people in Myanmar are still sleeping outdoors, either unable to return to ruined homes or afraid of further aftershocks. The head of the ruling junta, Min Aung Hlaing, said 2,719 people were confirmed dead so far, with more than 4,500 injured and 441 still missing. The toll is expected to rise significantly as rescuers reach towns and villages where communications have been cut off by the quake.

Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city with 1.7 million inhabitants, suffered some of the worst destruction. Outside the Sky Villa apartment complex, one of the city's worst-hit disaster sites, rescue workers stopped and lined up with hands clasped behind their backs to pay their respects. Officials and attendants stood behind a cordon, watching relatives further back, as the sirens wailed and a Myanmar flag flew at half-mast from a bamboo pole tied to a rescue tent.