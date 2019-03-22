File picture: Pixabay

Beijing - A man in central China deliberately drove a car into pedestrians on Friday morning, killing six people before he was shot dead by police, Chinese state media reported. The incident occurred in the city of Zaoyang in Hubei province, according to Beijing News. Seven people were injured.

Video footage of the aftermath showed what appeared to be several bodies lying in the road. Debris, which appeared to be part of a vehicle, could be seen on the road.

In January, China executed a man in Hunan province after he killed 15 people by driving into a crowd and then stabbing bystanders.

Chinese cities are relatively safe compared to those of other countries, but occasionally people carry out attacks using vehicles or knives, as firearms are tightly regulated.

The attackers are usually said to be mentally ill or bearing grudges against society.

dpa