Man sentenced to one year in jail for blasting music day and night and disturbing neighbours

Noise pollution is a major issue in cities across the world. Loud sounds emanate from traffic, construction, restaurants, pubs, and even your neighbours. A man from Barcelona, Spain, was recently convicted of playing electronic music at “excessive volume” at all hours. According to “El Diario”, this caused considerable disturbance to his next-door neighbours.

The man reportedly terrorised those in the adjoining house by playing his music so loud that the walls and objects in the house vibrated. As a result, this family virtually could not sleep for five years because of the individual’s loud antics. One supposedly developed anxiety due to the constant loud noise that impaired their ability to do everyday tasks. “Both the couple who lived next door and the sister of one of the victims testified at the trial about the harmful effects that the noise had, especially on their parents, who were already elderly and suffering from various illnesses and also residents of the house,” “El Diario” reported.

A woman testified that the obnoxious noise could not be resisted and that even her bones were vibrating. According to the authorities, from 2012 to 2017, this inconsiderate man put the music above the levels legally established by environmental regulations. Fed-up neighbours contacted the local police to intervene numerous times, yet this did not stop him.