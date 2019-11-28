File picture: Pexels

Sydney - A Chinese man wanted by Australian police after his wife's body was found stuffed into a freezer in their Sydney apartment is speaking to authorities in China, Australian media reported on Thursday. Police said they wish to question the husband who flew out of Sydney bound for China on Tuesday with the couple's two young sons, Australia's national broadcaster ABC reported.

The ABC, citing police sources, reported that Haoling Luo was speaking to Chinese officials in Sichuan province. Both Luo and his wife, named as Rexi Ouyang and believed to be in her 30s, are Chinese nationals, the broadcaster reported.

The couple's two boys, aged four and six and both believed to have been born in Australia, were reportedly safe in China.

New South Wales Police said they discovered the body in north Sydney after being called on Wednesday morning with concerns about the woman's welfare.