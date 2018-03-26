Houston, Texas - The jilted ex-boyfriend knew exactly how to get into the house.





The home, in the northwest Houston suburbs, is accessed by a key code, and a couple years since living there with a then-girlfriend, the man gave the combination a try early Monday morning after banging on the garage door.





It worked, and at about 3:15 a.m. he slipped into the home, where authorities say he found his former girlfriend's new boyfriend and fatally shot him, then wounded her. He then killed himself.





Deputies were already on their way to the home in Cypress to answer a disturbance call when it was upgraded to a shooting call, Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff's office's homicide division told reporters. Beall said it was unclear who made the initial call and follow-up calls to police.





The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition, Beall said, in a video published by the Houston Chronicle.





Details were few Monday morning as authorities continued the investigation. Police have yet to release the names of everyone inside the house, including the woman's pregnant daughter and her boyfriend, who were upstairs and locked themselves in a room during the incident. They were both unharmed, and the daughter was taken to a hospital out of caution for her unborn child, Beall said.





The trio involved in the shooting appeared to be in their 40s. Shortly after reporters arrived, the scene had still not been processed by medical examiners. "We're having a problem getting to the new boyfriend's wallet," Beall said.





