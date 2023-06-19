A 62-year-old man was left wounded after accidentally shooting himself in the leg after dreaming his home was being burgled. The Chicago man has since been charged with being in possession of a firearm without having the necessary documentation.

Furthermore, police found that despite his firearm owner's ID card being revoked, he was still in possession of the gun. A warrant was then issued for the man being in possession of the firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm which according to the report, are both felonies. According to AP, the man contacted police after the shooting.

The report stated that he dreamt that someone was breaking into his home and he retrieved his gun and fired a shot. However, he shot himself in the leg and immediately woke up from the dream. He eventually called police after making a makeshift device to apply pressure to the wound and lost a lot of blood.

Investigations revealed that there was no burglary at the man's home. AP reported that the man was released after posting bail and is due back in court before the end of the month. In a separate incident, a man accidentally shot himself and one other person at Hotel Downtown Chicago.