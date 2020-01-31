London - The body of a British window cleaner has been found on a yacht off Jamaica after he embarked on a solo voyage around the world.
Mark Brennan, 42, was discovered naked in the hull of his 30ft vessel.
Described by neighbours as an ‘inexperienced’ sailor, he was last seen alive almost two months ago. He is thought to have crossed the Atlantic to Barbados in the Caribbean before travelling to Grenada, where he was last seen on December 6.
He was reported missing on December 16 and finally found on Monday after his vessel was spotted drifting 70 miles off the coast.
Back in his hometown of South Shields, Tyne and Wear, one neighbour said: "I can’t understand how he’s been found in a boat off Jamaica. I always knew him as a window cleaner – he never mentioned any interest in yachting. You don’t get many round-the-world sailors from this estate."