London - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump met in the southern English city of Portsmouth on Wednesday, following a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in World War II. Trump and Merkel held what White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders called "a brief pull-aside."

"President Trump and Chancellor Merkel had a pull-aside meeting for about 10 minutes," Sanders said.

"The two leaders discussed the current situation in Libya and the deteriorating conditions in West Africa."

She said Trump and Merkel agreed to "discuss [the issues] further" at the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

They were joined on Wednesday by US National Security Adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The United Nations expressed concern in late May over attacks on civilians and civil facilities in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which has been at the centre of fighting between rival forces for more than a month.

