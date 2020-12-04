Mexican president asks people to stay home

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged Mexico City residents to avoid gatherings and stay home following the World Health Organization’s request that Mexico take the pandemic more seriously.

“I’m making a new call for us all to act fully responsibly this month of December,” the leader said during a Friday morning press conference after hospital occupancy in the capital rose from 50% in early November to 69% at the start of this month.

The warning marks a shift in tone from the Mexican president. Lopez Obrador was slow to order lockdown measures, quick to relax them, and has consistently emphasized that he opposes mandates in any form, saying that freedom is paramount. The laggard reaction drew condemnation from the WHO, which said on Nov. 30 that “Mexico is in bad shape” after a 25% increase in deaths the week prior and urged the nation “to be very serious” about its response.

While the president changed tone to sound the alarm in the capital, he repeated that he wouldn’t restrict people’s liberty, preferring to place his trust in them to do the right thing: “For as long as we don’t have the vaccine, the best, the most effective thing we can do, is to take care of ourselves.”

Mexico has the world's fourth-highest Covid-19 death count.