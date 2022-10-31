Mexico: Dog runs down street with decapitated human head in its mouth

According to official reports, police confirmed the incident and said that authorities eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog, which made the gruesome discovery, the Associated Press reported. A law enforcement official had told media that the head and other body parts had been left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo, late on Wednesday.

The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel, police said. The dog is believed to have picked up the decapitated head from a crime scene related to drug cartels, said authorities. A video posted on social media showed the dog running down a darkened street, holding the head by the neck in its jaws.

According to the Council of Foreign Relations, the country has seen more than 360 000 murder cases since 2006, when the government declared war on the cartels. Police say that an extended turf war between local gangs backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels is currently plaguing the region of Zacatecas State. Officials say that it is not common for gangsters and drug cartels in Mexico to leave notes alongside heaps of dismembered human remains, as a way to intimidate rivals or authorities, The Washington Post reports.

