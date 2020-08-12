Mexico’s president says predecessors must testify to clear their names in Pemex graft scandal

Mexico City - Two former Mexican presidents should be called to testify in a corruption scandal that threatens to tarnish their governments, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"What happens now? Let them be called to testify," Lopez Obrador said in a reference to his predecessors Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018) and Felipe Calderon (2006-2012).

The president made the comments after Emilio Lozoya, who headed the national oil company Pemex from 2012 to 2016, accused Pena Nieto of corruption and also raised that possibility concerning the Calderon government.

It is the highest-profile graft case under Lopez Obrador, who has announced a crusade against the large-scale corruption plaguing the country.

Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain in July to face graft charges in Mexico, worked for Pena Nieto's 2012 presidential campaign.