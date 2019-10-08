Michelle Obama to release her second book in November









FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir "Becoming" during her book tour stop in Washington. Obama’s first project since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19, 2019, by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday, Oct. 7 and is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir and is designed to help readers tell their own stories. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) World - Nearly a year after kicking off a rock star-style book tour that sold out stadiums across the country, former first lady Michelle Obama has announced the publication of her second book. But instead of focusing on her own unique journey, this time Obama will ask her readers and supporters to reflect on themselves. Titled "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice," Obama's book will be released on November 19. It is published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The book will feature an introduction written by Obama along with more than 150 questions and quotes that aim to compel readers to fill in answers about themselves.

The journal is meant to be a companion to Obama's bestselling memoir "Becoming" and will cost 19.99 dollars in the United States.

Obama's second book was announced on Monday morning and comes nearly a year after she released her memoir.

Becoming was released on November 13, 2018, and sold more than 11.5 million units across print, digital and audio formats.

In her memoir, Obama wrote about growing up in South Shore, her family, her experiences attending elite universities and how she eventually met the man who became the first African American president of the United States.

While she was applauded for writing openly about dating, marital conflicts, struggling to get pregnant and President Donald Trump, she was also criticized by some for not aggressively writing about enduring racism and systemic inequalities.

IOL