World - Nearly a year after kicking off a rock star-style book tour that sold out stadiums across the country, former first lady Michelle Obama has announced the publication of her second book.
But instead of focusing on her own unique journey, this time Obama will ask her readers and supporters to reflect on themselves.
Titled "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice," Obama's book will be released on November 19.
It is published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
The book will feature an introduction written by Obama along with more than 150 questions and quotes that aim to compel readers to fill in answers about themselves.