ATHENS - A European human rights watchdog on Thursday slammed living conditions as "horrible" for thousands of asylum seekers in overcrowded Greek camps, including waits spanning several hours for food and toilets and a lack of access to medicine.
Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said she had witnessed people queuing for food or to use a bathroom for more than three hours at refugee camps for asylum seekers on two Greek islands.
"The people I have met are living in horrible conditions and an unbearable limbo," she said at a news briefing, saying the migrants were struggling to cope with overcrowding, lack of shelter, poor hygiene conditions and substandard access to medical care.
About 34,000 asylum seekers and refugees are now being held in camps on the Aegean islands close to Turkey. Although the government has started easing the overcrowding situation by moving more people to the mainland, a surge in migrant arrivals means they are being replaced as quickly as they depart.
"I saw children with skin diseases not treated. I heard about no medications or drugs at all available to these people. No access to health, no proper access to health and many other things that are really quite shocking for Europe in the 21st century," Mijatovic said.