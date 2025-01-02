Milan imposes outdoor limits on smoking

Milan has widened a previous ban to limit smoking in all outdoor areas open to the public - city squares, streets, and parking areas - unless it's in a spot isolated enough to remain at least 10 meters away from other people, which is so far the strictest smoking ban in Italy.

The Italian city of Milan on Wednesday began enforcing strict limits on smoking tobacco products to improve health outcomes and municipal air quality.

The city's previous smoking ban that came in force in 2021 already banned smoking in public indoor areas as well as near outdoor transit stops, parks, graveyards, and sports facilities.

"This is a measure that guarantees concrete action from which everyone will be able to benefit, both in terms of personal health and general well-being," said Elena Grandi, Milan city councilor for the environment and ecology, in a statement.

"I am aware that enforcing this measure will not be easy or immediate, but I am also convinced that it will be a tool to start a real cultural change," Grandi said.