Military leaders across the world join forces to minimise exposure to coronavirus

Johannesburg - Military leaders from various countries have joined forces in efforts to minimise the exposure of their national service members to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The United States, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal said they intended to adjust the scope of Exercise African Lion, an annual multinational exercise designed to improve inter-operability and mutual understanding of partner-nation tactics, techniques and procedures.

The Africa Regional Media Hub said in a statement that the project was scheduled to start on 23 March and the exercise would now include only portions that do not require lodging of troops in close quarters.

The organisation also said that the decision to modify the size and scale of the exercise was made after several weeks of monitoring the epidemic and in close coordination with host nation military and government leaders.

"The safety and protection of all of our forces - US and partner nation - is a priority. Modifying the exercise still improves readiness while minimising risk to protect both US and partner forces.