Combination of file photos showing Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani. Picture: Reuters

Baghdad - The head of an Iraqi militia backed by Iran vows revenge against the United States and Israel after the killing of a top Iranian general and an Iraqi militia leader in an attack in Baghdad. "In return for the blood of the martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes is the elimination of all US military presence in Iraq," Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Iraqi pro-Iran militia Asaib Ahl Haq says in a statement.

"In return for the blood of martyr Qassem Soleimani is the elimination of all of Israel from existence," al-Khazali adds.

Al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq's powerful pro-state Hashd Shaabi militia, and Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, were killed in a US attack near Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.

A supporter of pro-Iranian militiamen stands by a poster of Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the militant Shi'a group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the Righteous, during a sit-in in front of the US embassy in Baghdad. Picture: Khalid Mohammed/AP

Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces attend a funeral procession of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) members, who were killed by US airstrikes in Qaim district, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Picture: Thaier al-Sudani/AP

dpa