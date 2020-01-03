Baghdad - The head of an Iraqi militia backed by Iran vows revenge against the United States and Israel after the killing of a top Iranian general and an Iraqi militia leader in an attack in Baghdad.
"In return for the blood of the martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes is the elimination of all US military presence in Iraq," Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Iraqi pro-Iran militia Asaib Ahl Haq says in a statement.
"In return for the blood of martyr Qassem Soleimani is the elimination of all of Israel from existence," al-Khazali adds.
Al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq's powerful pro-state Hashd Shaabi militia, and Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, were killed in a US attack near Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.dpa