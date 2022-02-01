Millions of travellers flock home to China in time for Lunar New Year

CAPE TOWN - In what is considered the biggest annual migration on Earth, some 260 million people have already travelled back to their home towns in China in time for the Lunar New Year, which starts on February 1. Officials have forecast a total of 1.2 billion trips to take place during the Spring Festival holiday period, forcing the government to plead for people to stay where they are in its bid to contain any coronavirus outbreaks.

Many who live abroad are eager to finally make their way home to see their families and friends as some have not seen them for more than two years due to tight restrictions globally. The South China Morning Post reported on Monday that Shanghai’s Hongqiao railway station was packed with travellers at the weekend and that officials were expecting a rise in infections due to the travel rush. “For now, the locally transmitted cases are scattered in various parts of the country,” said He Qinghua from the National Health Commission.

“For certain areas, the locally transmitted clusters of infections have been contained while some are still being handled in an orderly way,” he said. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended Spring Festival greetings to all during a speech at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday. Xi also praised the achievements made by the respective state leaders over the past year and noted that order in Hong Kong had been restored.