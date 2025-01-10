Mishustin to visit Vietnam to meet with country's leadership

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Vietnam from January 14 to January 15, talks with the country's president and prime minister are planned, the Russian government said on Friday.

"From January 14 to January 15, Chairman of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Hanoi)," the government said in a statement, adding that "meetings and negotiations are planned with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh."