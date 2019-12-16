A judge has set a new site for next week's bail hearing for Curtis Flowers, who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. The Administrative Office of Courts said that Flowers' hearing will take place December 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona. File picture: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP

Winona, Mississippi - A Mississippi man tried six times in the same quadruple murder case will be allowed to post bail and leave custody for the first time in 22 years. During a hearing Monday, a judge granted a bond request made by attorneys for 49-year-old Curtis Flowers. The judge set bond at $250,000. A prosecutor has not said whether he will try Flowers for a seventh time on the same charges. Four people were shot to death in July 1996 in the Tardy Furniture store in the north Mississippi town of Winona. Flowers has had four convictions overturned. He has been in custody since 1997.

Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said Flowers would have to wear an electronic monitor. He said it was "troubling” that prosecutors have not responded to the defense motion to drop the charges against Flowers.

He said if prosecutors do not respond, “the state will reap the whirlwind” from him.

Supporters of Flowers hugged in the courtroom after court was dismissed.