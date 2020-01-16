New York — The cast of potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial narrowed once again Thursday, including the dismissal of supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Hadid, 24, was spotted shortly before 9 am walking into the courthouse trailed by a person resembling a body guard. Holding a black handbag in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, Hadid didn't say anything as she disappeared into a room.
A few minutes later, she left the courthouse. Court officials confirmed she was cut from the list of potential jurors, an expected development following the attention her presence in court generated.
She caused a stir Monday when she emerged as a potential juror, telling the judge she had met Weinstein but could be impartial. She also said she had met actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness.
Despite Hadid's insistence that she could “keep an open mind on the facts,” the defense and prosecutors later agreed that having her on the jury would be too much of a commotion.