Mom who refused to believe her daughter died by suicide helps police arrest her real killer

A mother who refused to believe her daughter took her own life, has helped police crack the case and find the real killer. In July last year, TikTok star, April Holt, was found unconscious in her Nashville home. She had a plastic bag tightly duct-taped around her neck. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

Her death was ruled a suicide following an autopsy report, but her mother, Jamie Dickerson, refused to take police's word for it. In an interview with Nashville television station, WSMV, the grieving mother said she told police she was going to keep investigating. Dickerson suspected her son-in-law of being responsible for Holt's death.

She said the day before her daughter's death, her grandson recalled his parents arguing, and a week before, Donovan Holt pawned his wedding ring. The Independent reported that when Holt found his wife death, he called Dickerson, but she found his tone odd. She claimed Holt's husband was upset, but his tone was tinged with panic.

TikTok star April Holt was found dead in her home in Nashville last year. Picture: Instagram She further claimed that her son-in-law acted strange at the hospital.

According to media reports, Dickerson continued to investigate her daughter's death and spent hours scouring police reports and notes. She said Holt had no signs of trauma, but she did have bruises on her neck, ankles and thighs. Despite meeting with several police officials, she was told there's no evidence.

After filing complaints, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) eventually launched an international investigation where police found Donovan Holt's fingerprints on a duct tape roll. According to a police statement, Donovan Holt was arrested and confessed to police. "Holt, 33, was indicted by a grand jury for reckless homicide, evidence tampering and false reporting," the statement read.