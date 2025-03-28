'Most terrifying moments of my life' says South African during Thailand earthquake

A strong and lengthy tremor in troubled Myanmar, which was followed by an aftershock, was felt by residents in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Friday, with buildings swaying and shops and offices evacuated. Latest online reports coming through confirm that one person was killed, and an unknown number of others injured and/or trapped, when a large building in Chatuchak Park area, a public park in the southwest part of Chatuchak District, Bangkok, collapsed. And in Myanmar were the earthquakes took place, three people have been reported killed when a mosque collapsed and an unknown number of people are also reported trapped.

There are no other immediate reports on casualties or damage. Meanwhile, Thailand’s prime minister declared Bangkok an emergency zone, warning of possible aftershocks. The strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital and Germany’s GFZ centre for geosciences said it was a shallow 10 kilometers, with an epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar, according to latest reports. Myanmar, ill equipped to deal with the disaster, not only suffered from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake but a short while after an aftershock measuring 6.4 magnitude hit it.

Tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, swaying buildings in the central business area. Stories on TikTok say that the tremor was also felt in Chiang Mai and Pattaya. A South African living in Bangkok, Anton S described on a FaceBook post that the earthquake's ripple effects were terrifying. “I experienced the earthquake from 38th floor of my Condo just now - it had to be one of the most terrifying moments of my life ... When I started hearing this bizarre noise coming through the roof and building, followed by cracks in my walls and ceiling, and seconds later, feeling the entire building swaying like it was about to fall over . . It was scary.“

He said all 47 floors of apartments evacuated on foot in such a calm and orderly way. Meanwhile @beardedtravels in a TikTok shows utter shock as he realised he was in the middle of an earthquake. #thailand ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - Adoさん大好き💙FC @baimondesu First time earthquake in Thailand 😱🇹🇭 #earthquake @felipejcardenas said: "I was in Chiang Mai Airport and everybody started to run".