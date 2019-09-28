Mother faces live in jail for killing two sons, attempted murder of four others







Motorbikes riders escort the funeral cortege arriving at Grenoside Crematorium, prior to the funeral ceremony of Tristan and Blake Barrass, in Sheffield, England. The mother Sarah Barrass has been charged with their murder. File picture: Danny Lawson/PA via AP London - A mother has been told she faces the rest of her life in jail for killing two of her children and attempting to murder four others. Sarah Barrass, 35, sobbed as she admitted murdering sons Blake, 14, and Tristan, 13. The brothers died in hospital 12 minutes apart after police were called to their home in Sheffield at about 7.30am on May 24. Although post-mortem examinations have been carried out, the results were not presented at the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The exact circumstances surrounding the boys’ deaths are not yet known. At the time, the tragedies were described as a ‘major’ incident. Barrass also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder six children, including Tristan and Blake, and five counts of attempted murder, which relate to four children who include the two boys. The surviving children are all aged under 13. She appeared alongside Brandon Machin, 39, a family member, who also admitted the same charges. Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told the defendants: ‘No words of mine can ever fully reflect the enormity of what you have both done.

‘The crimes you have committed quite frankly speak for themselves. The murder of two children. The attempted murder of four children and the over-arching conspiracy to murder those children.’

He added: ‘I repeat, those crimes speak for themselves. I have little doubt that each of you will in due course be sentenced to several terms of life imprisonment.’

Hundreds of mourners attended Blake and Tristan’s funeral last month. Their shared coffin was accompanied to the crematorium by a cortege of 300 motorbikes and two Lamborghini cars.

Friends and family said the brothers were both car fanatics and had been keen on motorbikes.

Motorbike owners revved their engines in respect and, as the white coffin entered the crematorium, the Ed Sheeran song Thinking Out Loud was played on loudspeakers.

There were emotional tributes from a family friend and the boys’ young cousin, Storm. She said: ‘I know this is a sad time but, in my heart, I will always remember my cousins. I know they will always be waiting for me at heaven’s door.’

Outside the crematorium, family friend Danielle Baines said: ‘They were loved and will be truly missed.’ Barrass and Machin were remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing on November 12.

Daily Mail