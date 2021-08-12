Mother of SA teen stabbed to death in Perth overwhelmed by ’love and kindness’ shown

Cape Town – The murdered Cameila Thomas’s family has been overwhelmed by the ’’love and kindness“ and financial support that will enable three family members to fly to Perth, Australia. The 18-year-old Cameila, who moved to Australia from Rustenburg, North West, four years ago, died after being stabbed under her heart on August 4 at a Spearwood home. A 17-year-old has been brought in for questioning after Cameila, who has two younger brothers – aged eight and 15 – died in hospital.

About R30 000 of a fundraising target of R300 000 has been reached so far on Backabuddy to help Cameila’s father, Phillip Thomas, and her grandparents travel to Perth. It costs R65 000 to R75 000 per person to fly from Johannesburg to Singapore, then from Singapore to Brisbane. Fourteen days’ quarantine costs $3 000 per person (R32 000 in totla), with another flight ticket to Perth amounting to between R3 000 to R5 000. ’’We don't have words to explain the pain her father, mother, two brothers, and extended family are going through at the moment.

Cameila Thomas Picture: Facebook ’’Cameila was a beautiful ray of sunshine. From the time she was a little girl, she brought joy and laughter to anyone who was lucky enough to be in her life,’’ said Cameila’s aunt, Liza Fitchat.

’’Cameila had a kind and gentle character, she was a loving and caring person who always thought about others. It’s in this spirit we embrace these values and continue her legacy of kindness. ’’Too soon Cameila left this world, under devastating circumstances. If you can donate. Thank you.’’ Cameila’s mother, Corneli Minnaar, posted on Facebook yesterday: ’’My heart is broken... Everyone is feeling a extreme loss and sadness! She was the kindest caring person, everyone knew her like that. A rain of sunlight she was, always happy and smiling.

’’Me and my family are overwhelmed with all the love, kind acts and support we received all around us in this horrific time. We just want to thank every single kind human for the support and love that rain over us. ’’It warms my heart to see all the beauty my Angel daughter brought to this world, even after her passing. The pain won’t go away but all this love and beauty makes it a lot easier. ’’We want to thank every single one for their amazing support. It’s been hard to be away from your whole family in this Covid times alone, but to go through something extreme like this is unbearable.